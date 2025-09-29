 Indore News: Congress Slams Tax Hike Cites Civic Neglect
Indore News: Congress Slams Tax Hike Cites Civic Neglect

City Congress has strongly criticised the Indore Municipal Corporation for the steep hike in property tax and said that this sudden increase is injustice to the people

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 12:45 AM IST
Indore News: Congress Slams Tax Hike Cites Civic Neglect

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress has strongly criticised the Indore Municipal Corporation for the steep hike in property tax and said that this sudden increase is injustice to the people of the city.

Neelabh Shukla, spokesperson of the MPCC and media coordinator of the All India Congress Committee in Assam, alleged that the IMC is constantly sending messages to citizens’ mobile phones, pressuring them to pay taxes on time, while the condition of the city continues to worsen.

He said that the roads are full of potholes, garbage and dust is scattered everywhere, heavy waterlogging troubles people during rains and the drainage and sewage systems are in poor condition. He added that even drinking water supply has become unsafe as dirty water flows from taps.

MP News: Crores Go Waste As Binjalwara Irrigation Project Pipelines Decay
Shukla alleged that people’s hard-earned money is being wasted due to corruption in the corporation. He pointed out that crores of rupees have been spent under the “Smart City” project, yet basic facilities of the city are far from smart. In such a situation, increasing taxes only adds an unnecessary burden on citizens and reflects the anti-people attitude of the BJP-led municipal corporation.

He further said that the corporation should first improve the city’s conditions. Until problems related to roads, cleanliness, water supply and traffic are resolved, the corporation has no moral right to increase property tax and collect it from the people.

