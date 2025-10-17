 Indore News: Bus Passengers Get On-The-Spot Refund For Overcharged Fares
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Bus Passengers Get On-The-Spot Refund For Overcharged Fares

Indore News: Bus Passengers Get On-The-Spot Refund For Overcharged Fares

After receiving complaints that the bus operators charged extra fares from passengers coming from other states, the RTO launched a special drive and inspected two buses

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Bus Passengers Get On-The-Spot Refund For Overcharged Fares |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After receiving complaints that the bus operators charged extra fares from passengers coming from other states, the RTO launched a special drive and inspected two buses.

The passengers complained of extra fairs charged by two buses so the RTO officials returned the extra amount to the passengers on the spot on Friday.

The action was carried out under the supervision of RTO Pradeep Sharma, with ARTO Archana Mishra and ARTO Rajesh Gupta leading the team. During the inspection, two buses Hans Travels and Raj Ratan Travels arriving from Mumbai to the city were checked by the officials.

When the team asked passengers about their ticket prices, several passengers said they were charged up to Rs 1500 more than the normal fare. It was nearly four times higher. The RTO team immediately instructed the operators to return the excess amount to passengers.

FPJ Shorts
Shocking Visuals! Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard's Ace Spills Fan's Drink During ATP Brussels Match; Video
Shocking Visuals! Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard's Ace Spills Fan's Drink During ATP Brussels Match; Video
NGT Seeks Clarity From BMC, MPCB And Deputy Salt Commissioner On Responsibility For Clearing 9,852 MT Waste From Wadala Salt Pan Land
NGT Seeks Clarity From BMC, MPCB And Deputy Salt Commissioner On Responsibility For Clearing 9,852 MT Waste From Wadala Salt Pan Land
Rajnath Singh Hails HAL Nashik For Boosting India’s Defence Self-Reliance With Tejas Mk1A Production
Rajnath Singh Hails HAL Nashik For Boosting India’s Defence Self-Reliance With Tejas Mk1A Production
Mumbai News: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Unveils 'Athena, A Student-Engineered Electric Race Car
Mumbai News: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Unveils 'Athena, A Student-Engineered Electric Race Car
Read Also
Indore News: Soon, DAVV To Start Online Evaluation Of Answer Books
article-image

RTO Sharma said this was the first time the department had taken such on-the-spot refund action during festivals like Diwali and Raksha Bandhan to ensure passengers get instant relief.

Passengers thanked the RTO officials for their quick action against the bus operators. A passenger informed the RTO officials that every year, bus fares are increased during festivals, but this time we got justice and our money back.

ARTO Gupta said bus operators have been strictly warned not to charge more than the approved fare. He added that the team also checked fire safety measures and other safety norms. Operators were instructed to follow all transport rules and handle passengers’ luggage with care.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Bail Plea Of All Accused Rejected In Seoni Hawala Loot Case

MP News: Bail Plea Of All Accused Rejected In Seoni Hawala Loot Case

MP News: High Court Turns Down Govt Appeal For DPC Formation To Initiate Promotion Process

MP News: High Court Turns Down Govt Appeal For DPC Formation To Initiate Promotion Process

Indore News: High Gold Prices, GST Reforms Shift; Dhanteras Buying Trends In City

Indore News: High Gold Prices, GST Reforms Shift; Dhanteras Buying Trends In City

Supreme Court Seeks Madhya Pradesh Govt Reply On Plea For OBC Quota In Proportion To Population

Supreme Court Seeks Madhya Pradesh Govt Reply On Plea For OBC Quota In Proportion To Population

MP News: This Year, 11 Martyr Families To Be Felicitated On Police Commemoration Day; One May Get...

MP News: This Year, 11 Martyr Families To Be Felicitated On Police Commemoration Day; One May Get...