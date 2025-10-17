Indore News: Bus Passengers Get On-The-Spot Refund For Overcharged Fares |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After receiving complaints that the bus operators charged extra fares from passengers coming from other states, the RTO launched a special drive and inspected two buses.

The passengers complained of extra fairs charged by two buses so the RTO officials returned the extra amount to the passengers on the spot on Friday.

The action was carried out under the supervision of RTO Pradeep Sharma, with ARTO Archana Mishra and ARTO Rajesh Gupta leading the team. During the inspection, two buses Hans Travels and Raj Ratan Travels arriving from Mumbai to the city were checked by the officials.

When the team asked passengers about their ticket prices, several passengers said they were charged up to Rs 1500 more than the normal fare. It was nearly four times higher. The RTO team immediately instructed the operators to return the excess amount to passengers.

RTO Sharma said this was the first time the department had taken such on-the-spot refund action during festivals like Diwali and Raksha Bandhan to ensure passengers get instant relief.

Passengers thanked the RTO officials for their quick action against the bus operators. A passenger informed the RTO officials that every year, bus fares are increased during festivals, but this time we got justice and our money back.

ARTO Gupta said bus operators have been strictly warned not to charge more than the approved fare. He added that the team also checked fire safety measures and other safety norms. Operators were instructed to follow all transport rules and handle passengers’ luggage with care.