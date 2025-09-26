Indore News: 12k Transformers Stocked For Rabi Season | FP Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Anticipating a sharp rise in power demand during the upcoming Rabi season, the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has stocked 12,000 transformers of varying capacities (25, 63, 100, and 200 KVA) to ensure uninterrupted supply across the Malwa-Nimar region.

Company officials project that electricity demand could peak at 8,000 MW this season. West Discom managing director Anup Kumar Singh said Indore alone has nearly one lakh farmers, while the western region of the state accounts for around 14 lakh farmers.

“Since agriculture is a priority during the Rabi season, ensuring smooth electricity supply is crucial. Preparations were made between June and September to meet the higher demand this year,” he said.

To meet the challenge, five permanent and nine temporary storage facilities have been set up. The Pologround warehouse in Indore holds 3,000 transformers, while the remaining 9,000 are distributed across other depots to cater to farmers’ needs.

Singh added that thousands of company employees are on standby to support farmers and maintain supply reliability throughout the season.