 Indore News: 106 Services Being Provided Under The Campaign 'Sankalp Se Samadhan,' Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 01:01 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: 106 Services Being Provided Under The Campaign 'Sankalp Se Samadhan,' Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan Abhiyan’ is being conducted across the city to provide benefit of 106 services related to the District Administration, Municipal Corporation, Health Department, and other departments directly to citizens.

As part of the campaign, a camp was organised in Ward No 60, North Toda, on Wednesday.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav visited the camp and interacted with residents, listening to their concerns and providing information about various government welfare schemes. Additional commissioner Narendra Nath Pandey, zonal officer Gitesh Tiwari, along with officials and staff from multiple departments, were present at the event.

Bhargav said that the campaign reflects Chief Minister’s resolve to ensure timely delivery of government schemes and services to eligible beneficiaries. He informed that 106 services related to the Municipal Corporation, District Administration, Health Department, and other departments are being provided through these camps, which are being organised in every ward.

The Mayor explained that the camps aim to educate citizens about available government schemes, application procedures, and required documents, ensuring that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of benefits.

Officials from all departments are working in coordination to provide on-the-spot assistance. Additionally, health department teams are conducting medical check-ups for citizens at the camp.

Bhargav emphasised that the ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan Abhiyan’ will especially benefit youth, women, and senior citizens. He stated that the government has reached citizens’ doorsteps not only to spread awareness about welfare schemes but also to assist them in completing applications and availing benefits. He expressed gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister for this public welfare initiative.

During interaction with residents, locals highlighted the dilapidated condition of the government school building in North Toda. Taking immediate note of the issue, Bhargav directed the Zonal Officer to prepare a proposal for repair work and, if required, reconstruction of the school building to ensure a safe and better educational environment for students.

