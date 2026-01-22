Indore News: District Teams Formed To Stop Child Marriages | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore district administration has intensified efforts to prevent and control child marriages, especially ahead of Basant Panchami when large-scale community weddings are held.

Acting on collector Shivam Verma’s directions, the Women and Child Development Department has formed two district-level teams to ensure prompt action on complaints and prevent any incident of child marriage.

District programme officer Madhumati Sirole said the teams will respond immediately to complaints, verify information and initiate legal proceedings against violators.

To strengthen monitoring, a control room has been established at the Collectorate office of the Women and Child Development Department. Citizens can report suspected child marriages on the control room telephone number 0731-2360181.

The first team includes social worker Ashish Goswami, head constable Rajkumar Khandelwal, block coordinator Nirmal Verma,L ado Abhiyan core group member Mahendra Pathak and Shauryadal member Sangeeta Singh.

The second team includes child protection officer Bhagwandas Sahu, constable Rohit Mujalde, Lado Abhiyan group member Shelesh Sharma. Officials said the district will ensure that no child marriage takes place anywhere.