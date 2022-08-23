Indore: New train from city to Delhi starts today

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A new super fast train from the city to New Delhi will start from Wednesday. It will run thrice a week from both sides.

MP Shankar Lalwani will flag off the train at the city railway station on Wednesday at 4 pm. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLA Akash Vijayvargiya will also be prentent on this occasion.

According to an official information train No. 20957 Indore-New Delhi Tri-Weekly Superfast Express will run from the city railway station every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Similarly in return train number 20958 New Delhi-Indore Tri-Weekly Superfast Express will start from New Delhi from 25th August. It will run every Thursday, Saturday and Monday from New Delhi from 19.15 hours.

The train will have one AC-I, two AC-II, 6 AC-III, 8 sleeper and 3 general class coaches.