Indore: Need to build major tourism circuit around city, says Lalwani

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

MP Shankar Lalwani has said that there is strong potential to build a major tourism circuit around Indore by including Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandu and Ujjain in it.

The city can also emerge as a spot of medical tourism and forests around it offers the opportunity of eco-tourism.

MP Lalwani was addressing a meeting of the advisory committee of Union tourism ministry, of which he is a member, in New Delhi on Thursday. The suggestions received in the committee would be incorporated in the upcoming National Tourism Policy, which would be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming months.

MP Lalwani gave important suggestions for the proposed National Tourism Policy, which includes creating tourism circuits by focusing on big cities, giving priority to local food and forest tourism and promoting medical tourism in cities.

Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy and senior officials of the ministry were present in the meeting.

MP Lalwani suggested that to promote forest tourism, local culture, dialect, dress etc. should be included and tourists should be given experience of jungle life as well as local food etc.

In cities where there are no forests or religious tourism, tourism can be developed by making big amusement parks, theme parks, etc. There are many examples around the world including Singapore.

By organising meetings, conferences and events, MECE Tourism can be promoted by providing auditorium and other facilities in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

Why not Indore

City specific tourism campaigns should be run such as Why Not Indore, Why Not Bhopal etc. Such campaigns can increase tourism in small cities if one is planning to go for a holiday.

Medical Tourism

Medical tourism can be increased by providing facilities like free taxis from airports to foreign patients or free information about any disease or free counselling etc.