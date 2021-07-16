Indore: Nearly 100 students miss IIM’s Integrated Management Programme aptitude test in Mumbai due to traffic jam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following a traffic jam amid rains in Mumbai, nearly 100 candidates missed aptitude test of five-year Integrated Management Programme offered by IIM Indore on Friday.
Some candidates took to social media seeking help from IIM Indore authorities for allowing them entry into examination hall but to no avail.
Candidate Prashant Pandya tweeted, “We at Mumbai missed entrance exam due to heavy rain and road block all the place. We were here before exam time but did not allow. We need second chance for exam. So many students missed it. IIM must consider us.”
Mother of another candidate posted a tweet tagging IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai, “Sir, my son, Kunal Gupta has been unable to give the exam. Due to heavy rains/water clogging in Mumbai, the main road to the Powai centre was blocked. We had to take another route, arrived 5 mins late but were not allowed to enter the centre. Please help & give some solution.”
IIM Indore did not respond to the tweets. Himanshu Rai could not be reached for his comments.
However, an official of IIM Indore wishing anonymity, said that every year some student miss aptitude test for reaching late to exam centres. “They also have their reasons for the late coming but their requests are never considered. I don’t think that IIM Indore is going to consider request of some 100 odd students for re-exam,” he said.
As many as 20,946 students had applied against nearly 150 vaccines in IPM course. The aptitude test was at 87 test sites in 34 cities across the country.
Launched by IIM Indore in 2011, the IPM is one of the most sought after courses in the country. The programme has been accredited by the Association of MBAs, AMBA London. It is a creative programme meant for young students with managerial and leadership aspirations. Through the IPM, IIM Indore seeks to attract young students, and mould them as outstanding leaders through world-class education.
