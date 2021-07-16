Indore: Nearly 100 students miss IIM’s Integrated Management Programme aptitude test in Mumbai due to traffic jam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following a traffic jam amid rains in Mumbai, nearly 100 candidates missed aptitude test of five-year Integrated Management Programme offered by IIM Indore on Friday.

Some candidates took to social media seeking help from IIM Indore authorities for allowing them entry into examination hall but to no avail.

Candidate Prashant Pandya tweeted, “We at Mumbai missed entrance exam due to heavy rain and road block all the place. We were here before exam time but did not allow. We need second chance for exam. So many students missed it. IIM must consider us.”

Mother of another candidate posted a tweet tagging IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai, “Sir, my son, Kunal Gupta has been unable to give the exam. Due to heavy rains/water clogging in Mumbai, the main road to the Powai centre was blocked. We had to take another route, arrived 5 mins late but were not allowed to enter the centre. Please help & give some solution.”

IIM Indore did not respond to the tweets. Himanshu Rai could not be reached for his comments.