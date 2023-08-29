Indore: NCB Arrests One With 436 Kg Ganja

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 436 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 65 lakh from a SUV, an official said on Monday. One person has been arrested. The contraband was being transported from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Chittorgarh in Rajasthan and was seized on Sunday after a sports utility vehicle was intercepted near Manpur on Agra-Mumbai highway, he said.

Ganja was being grown in remote areas with Maoist influence on the border of AP and Odisha was being smuggled to different parts of the country, the NCB official said.

NCB Indore zonal director Ritesh Ranjan had instructed to keep a close tab on illegal activities related to drugs in the State of Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. Geographical location of Madhya Pradesh as well as proximity to states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh makes it vulnerable for drug trafficking in terms of production, consumption as well as transit point.

Illegal Ganja cultivation in India as largely concentrated around the naxal affected Andhra-Odisha border areas. Ganja from this region find its way to all over the country including MP & CG. The seizures of Ganja have been increasing and the traffickers have been transporting Ganja predominantly by road using various types of vehicles. This is the eighth seizures involving substantial quantity of Narcotics drugs by NCB Indore in this year, said Ranjan. Such cases of smuggling have been detected in MP earlier, he added.

Read Also Indore: Engineering Colleges Told To Enrol As Member Of INAE

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)