Indore: ‘Must focus on transforming India into a developed nation’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Visualising 2047, when the country will be celebrating 100 years of Independence, we all need to focus today on transforming India into a developed nation.

The Government of India is formulating a document for ‘Vision India @2047’ to identify a long-term goal and corresponding short-term, defined outcomes for this decade with timelines and milestones.

With this objective, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances has constituted an advisory committee that will contribute to formulating the policies and strategies and offering recommendations to achieve this goal.

‘IIM Indore played vital role as bridge’

‘Being a part of this committee has given me yet another opportunity to contribute to nation-building. I believe it’s vital to connect the nation’s citizens, academia, administration and government for fruitful outcomes. IIM Indore has played a significant role as a bridge in line with this initiative. We’ve contributed to strengthening the local markets in Deoria and Lucknow, replicated the Indore Swachhata Plan in Ayodhya, offered a strategy for Smart City Kanpur, boosted efficient traffic management in Indore, and much more. My team at IIM Indore and I are looking forward to taking initiatives and steps that help the nation achieve its goal of India@2047’ said Professor Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore