Indore: Murder mystery behind charred body solved as wife, daughter, son-in-law held for killing, dumping body

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Police have solved the murder mystery behind the charred body of a man found stuffed in a trolley bag that was recovered from a field on the bypass road near Nihalpur Mundi on Sunday, and arrested the deceased's wife, daughter and son-in-law for the gruesome incident.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Manish Dawar said the accused wife Rajkumari Mishra (68), daughter Namrata Shukla and son-in-law Umesh Shukla, all residents of Kalyan, Maharashtra, were involved in the murder of Sampat Lal Mishra, and disposal of his body. Dawar said after Sampat was killed, they stuffed his body in a trolley bag and drove all the way from Kalyan and dumped the body, after setting it on fire, fled from the spot.

TI Dawar said, “After recovering the body from the spot, we scanned a CCTV camera 500 metres away from the spot and we zeroed on a car with Maharashtra RTO registered number which had gone in the direction of the ground and had returned on the same route within 10-minutes. We tracked the car number, traced the owner and got his mobile number and when we tracked it we found that it was there at the crime scene on the day the body was found. Then we traced the vehicle through CCTVs and found that it had reached Bhopal."

A police team was sent to Bhopal and they found the car was found parked at a hotel. The police checked the car and found bloodstains on the bumper of the car. They went up to the room and found Umesh, his wife and mother-in-law in the room.

“The accused confessed that they had killed Sampat Mishra in the heat of the moment. They said that mother-in-law Rajkumari was having a heated argument with father-in-law Sampat that turned violent with each raining blows on the other. In anger, Rajkumari got hold of a washing paddle (mogri) and struck Sampat on his head. He died on the spot," police said.

Instead of informing the police, they decided to hide the crime. They stuffed the body in a trolley back, put it in the boot of their car and started driving. When they reached Nihalpur Mundi they found a vacant spot, around 500 metres from the bypass, to dump the body. They quickly took the body stuffed in the trolley bag, doused it in petrol, set it on fire and made their escape.



Police said they had set the body on fire on Saturday night, but the embers were still smouldering when the police found the body at around 7 am the following day.

Police said the deceased is a farmer, while his son-in-law is a engineer in a private firm. Both his wife and mother-in-law are housewives.



Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:54 AM IST