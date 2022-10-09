e-Paper Get App
Indore Municipal Corporation seals illegal building hosting a coaching class

IMC officials said that, on the instructions of commissioner Pratibha Pal, action was taken to seal the under-construction building in the South Tukoganj area under zone No. 11.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 12:34 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of IMC raided an under-construction building which was being used for commercial purposes without taking legal permission. There was also a coaching class being run without completion of the construction work.

Zone 11 building officer Nagendra Bhadoria said that a building permit was issued by the corporation to M/s Yuvraj Reality to Mahendra Agrawal. Only the service certificate was issued by the corporation, but the building owner rented out the place for a coaching class on the third floor of the building. IMC sealed the place.

article-image

