Indore Municipal Corporation seals illegal building hosting a coaching class

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of IMC raided an under-construction building which was being used for commercial purposes without taking legal permission. There was also a coaching class being run without completion of the construction work.

IMC officials said that, on the instructions of commissioner Pratibha Pal, action was taken to seal the under-construction building in the South Tukoganj area under zone No. 11.

Zone 11 building officer Nagendra Bhadoria said that a building permit was issued by the corporation to M/s Yuvraj Reality to Mahendra Agrawal. Only the service certificate was issued by the corporation, but the building owner rented out the place for a coaching class on the third floor of the building. IMC sealed the place.