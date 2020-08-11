Indore Municipal Corporation rounds up 14 stray cattle

Indore Municipal Corporation picked up 14 stray cattle on Monday from two areas of the city under the drive against stray cattle initiated by IMC recently on the orders of commissioner Pratibha Pal.

IMC officials said under the direction of additional commissioner Devendra Singh and deputy commissioner Merhendra Singh Chauhan, a team from the removal department took action to catch 14 stray animals from Laxmi Bai Sabzi Mandi area and Jinsi Square and nearby areas.

Commissioner Pal recently issued orders to officials of the removal department of IMC. She told them to issue warnings to the cattle owners to ensure that their cattle stayed within their premises or else they would be lifted.

She had also told officials to take action against owners of the stray cattle if they obstructed the action. She also ordered that all the illegal structures for cattle shelter within the IMC area should be demolished. Attachments area