Indore: Municipal commissioner inspects cleanliness in city; drainage supervisor suspended for negligence

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected the cleanliness in the city on Saturday. She checked sewer, drains of Ahilya Paltan, JUna Risala, Secunderabd and Sadar Bazar area.

She also issued an order to suspend the drainage supervisor, Yogesh Billarwal with immediate effect for negligence in work.

Pal checked the works operated at the Ahilya Paltan drain under a cleaning campaign of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

During the inspection, she had given instructions to the concerned officials to connect the domestic sewerage connection line along the drain on both sides of the Ahilya Paltan. Pal also inspected the sewerage cleaning of Secunderabad Colony, Sadar Bazar and Juna Risala locality.

After that she moved towards the Jail Road area and checked the cleanliness of the locality. She announced the necessary guidelines regarding covering the open drains in the lanes of Jail Road.

She also instructed officials to remove hoardings and banners placed on the roads.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 03:42 PM IST