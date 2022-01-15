Indore: In a first, six out of 10 MCom toppers from Maheshwari College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of RPL Maheshwari College emerged with flying colours in MCom exams, final results of which were announced on lately.

Out of 10 toppers, six are from Maheshwari College. Apeksha Porwal of Maheshwari College topped the university with 1506 out of 1700 marks.

Other students from the college whose names featured in top-10 include Anamika Porwal (third rank), Aishwarya Dane (fourth rank), Kopal Dixit (seventh rank), Tanmay Bharani (ninth rank) and Vini Mundra (10th rank).

Maheshwari College principal Dr Rajeev Kumar Jhalani said that this is for time six toppers came from a single college.

“Our students created history and brought laurels to the college,” he added.

Other toppers include Sonali Mishra (second rank), Jayshree (fifth rank), Pooja Patidar (sixth rank) and Karuna Sharma (eighth rank).

Eight districts come under the jurisdiction of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya. Out of 10 toppers, eight are from Indore and two from Maheshwar.

Interestingly, out of 10 students who names featured in top 10, nine are girls. That means, girls once gain outsmarted boys in DAVV exams this time by a huge margin.

