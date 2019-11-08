Indore: MSc students’ dharna ends as exams postponed

Indore: The dharna by MSc first and third semester students of IPS Academy ended after nearly 24 hours as Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Friday extended the exams by 12 days instead of a month as demanded by the protesting students.

The university also accepted their demand of giving minimum two days gap between two papers.

“Students’ demands were met so that they do not waste their precious time in dharnas during the season of exams. They wanted exams scheduled in last week of November to be extended by a month. We convinced them that it will be their loss if exams are extended for a month. Eventually, they accepted our offer of postponing the exams by 12 days,” said in-charge vice chancellor Ashok Sharma.

Sharma spoke to vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain before accepting the demand of the protesting students.

NSUI leader Vikas Nandwana, who was leading the protest by nearly 40 students, said that he was happy that the university eventually understood the plight of the students.

“Syllabus of MSc first and third semester was not completed and exams were announced. Students feared that they will not be able to perform well in exams until their syllabus is completed. That’s why they had turned up before the university demanding postponement of exams. Though it took 24 hours of protest to convince the university administration to postpone the exams, I am glad that good sense prevailed in the end,” he added.

On Thursday, the students had reached the DAVV and requested postponing their exams by a month as their syllabus had not been completed. However, the university administration had rejected their demand citing academic calendar. To this, students including girls had staged dharna on RNT Marg campus of DAVV.