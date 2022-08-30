Indore: MP’s first GIS substation commissioned in the city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state’s first GIS (Gas-based power) substation has been commissioned by Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd (MPPTCL) in Indore. With the commissioning of this 50 MVA substation at Mahalaxmi Nagar at an estimated cost of about Rs 36.5 crore, the power transmission system in the eastern region of Indore has strengthened and Indore has now got another option of an ultra high-pressure substation.

MPPTCL managing director Sunil Tiwari said that, in view of the increasing demand for electricity in Indore, MPPTCL had felt the need for construction of a substation in the state’s commercial capital. Because sufficient land was not available for the construction of conventional substations in densely populated Indore, MPPTCL decided to build a GIS substation in the city.

Besides space, other advantages as well

The construction of a GIS substation requires less land than conventional air-insulated substations. The budget for the construction of a GIS substation is much higher than that of a conventional substation, but MPPTCL has approved this construction keeping in view Indore’s needs. These substations are also known colloquially as ‘maintenance-free’ substations due to their presence in gas-insulated chambers

E Indore, Metro Rail will benefit

With the commissioning of this substation, many areas of East Indore, including new colonies—especially Mahalaxmi Nagar—and many commercial establishments, will be supplied with proper voltage quality power, as well as adequate power availability options for the Metro Rail project being built in Indore. State-of-the-art technology has been used in this substation, operated even remotely with minimal staff.

