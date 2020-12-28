Indore: MPPSC-2020 prelims for 235 vacancies on April 11

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on Monday released notification for state service preliminary examination-2020, just three days before the year ends.

As per notification, the window for online applications can be submitted from January 11 to February 10. The preliminary exam for filling 235 posts lying vacant in different government departments would be held on April 11.

General studies paper will be held from 10 am to 12 noon whereas general aptitude paper will be conducted from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm.

MPPSC cleared that the age would be counted keeping January 1, 2021 in mind.

The candidates are required to submit their examination fee using debit card, credit card or internet banking. Cash fee can be submitted at kiosks certified by MPOnline.

MPPSC would provide an online window for correction on application forms from January 15 to February 12. Rs 50 would be charged for each correction.

Due to Covid-19 and OBC quota issue, the MPPSC could not declare vacancies for SSE-2020. If it would have failed to release the notification by December 31, the year 2020 would have become “zero year”.