Indore: MPMSU expresses will to run bridge courses for dentists, AYUSH practitioners

Indore: While the state government is planning to start a bridge course for dentists and AYUSH doctors to allow them practicing modern medicine, Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur (MPMSU) has proposed to run courses in 13 government medical colleges of the state.

In a letter dashed off by the vice chancellor of MPMSU Dr RS Sharma to health minister Tulsi Silawat, he said university is capable in running crash course for BDS and AYUSH doctors after which they can practice modern medicine in rural areas.

“We are ready to run such course in 13 medical colleges associated with the university. We are ready to complete the formality of signing MoU with government to start the courses as the government is willing to start it to address paucity of doctors in rural areas,” VC mentioned.

Talking to Free Press on Wednesday, Dr Sharma said government will soon put the proposal for starting the bridge courses with the cabinet.

“We have sent the letter to health minister for running the courses as it will help the government to cope with lack of doctors in rural areas. Government is planning to admit AYUSH practitioners and dentists on the condition that they will serve in rural areas so that people in villages will get primary treatment at low cost,” he added.

Dr Sharma also mentioned that they are also ready to design the course and by running it medical colleges, the candidates will also get exposure to real time treatment and practice.

IMA protests against bridge course: Meanwhile, Indian Medical Association-Indore chapter protested against the proposed bridge course by the state government as well as by the central government. Zonal chairman of IMA-Indore Dr Sanjay Londhe said, “How AYUSH practitioners and dentists can learn all, which we have learnt in five-and-a-half years? Government will put life of the patients at risks by introducing such courses. We are protesting against it and will raise the issue on different forums.”