 Indore: MPHC Puts Cost Of Rs 25k Each On CS, PS Education And Indore Collector
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: MPHC Puts Cost Of Rs 25k Each On CS, PS Education And Indore Collector

Indore: MPHC Puts Cost Of Rs 25k Each On CS, PS Education And Indore Collector

The court expressed displeasure over non-submission of reply despite repeated extension in the case of free education to a rape victim and her sister

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 01:19 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC), Jabalpur has put a cost of Rs 25k on the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Education Department and Indore Collector for not filing reply in the case of providing free education to a gangrape victim and her sister. The court had given multiple extensions to the government for filing reply but to no avail. Meanwhile, the court has also served notice to a private school. The double bench of Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra expressed their displeasure over the government on Thursday. The High Court has directed administrative officers to personally deposit the cost in the High Court Registry.

The next hearing of the case will be on February 19. Notably, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had assured free education to the victim and her sister. Despite government assurance, the school management had sent a notice to the victim regarding fees. Taking suo moto cognisance of the news published in the newspaper, the Chief Justice had ordered to take up the case as public interest litigation (PIL). During the hearing on Thursday, the government again sought time to submit its reply over which the court expressed its displeasure. What was the case In June 2018, two accused had kidnapped a seven-year-old girl from school and raped her in Mandsaur district.

The accused had tried to slit the victim’s throat twice and left her to die. Fortunately, the doctors had saved the girl by performing multiple surgeries while the then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised the victim and her family that his government would take care of her and her sister's education. The government had enrolled both the sisters in a private school in Indore but the school management had sent a notice of outstanding amount of Rs 14 lakh to the victim, to Indore Collector and to the Education Department.

Read Also
Indore: 200 Women Cops Deployed At Major Intersections To Reduce Traffic Congestion
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Students Made Aware Of Climate Change

MP: Students Made Aware Of Climate Change

MP: MiC Busy Brainstorming Budget Proposals

MP: MiC Busy Brainstorming Budget Proposals

Make Ujjain Attractive To Investors: Div Comm

Make Ujjain Attractive To Investors: Div Comm

MP: Sehore’s Youth Arrested For Raping Indore Girl

MP: Sehore’s Youth Arrested For Raping Indore Girl

MP: MTMC Prepares For Maha Shivratri In Ujjain

MP: MTMC Prepares For Maha Shivratri In Ujjain