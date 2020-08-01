Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani distributes 'MP Rakhis' to poor families

Indore: Pre-celebrations of rakhi began on Saturday as Sunday is a lockdown. MP Shankar Lalwani distributed rakhis to poor families under the initiative 'MP Rakhi' on Saturday. Under the initiative, 50,000 rakhis will be distributed wherein 5 rakhis will be given to each family. The initiative was taken to support families and provide rakhi to all, especially those who prefer Chinese rakhi owing to its low-cost.
These rakhis are prepared from indigenous ashes and follow the process suggested in Vedas, as shared by Lalwani. He sent these rakhis to other ministers including Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Defence Minister.
Earlier 21,000 such MP Rakhis were sent to brave soldiers of Indian Army. On behalf of the society, Pankaj Fatechandani and Sona Kasturi are coordinating the distribution drive.
In another pre-celebration, Seva Bharti offered Vedic Rakhi prepared from ‘Panchagavya’ to lord Hanuman at the Ranjit Hanuman Temple on Saturday.
General Secretary of the organization Rajendra Asawa and coordinator Burhanuddin Shakruwala said, “Rakhis are prepared with a mixture of a type of grass, mustard, Rice, sesame, turmeric, saffron, cow urine, and cow dung and while chanting ved mantras.”