Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani distributes 'MP Rakhis' to poor families

Indore: Pre-celebrations of rakhi began on Saturday as Sunday is a lockdown. MP Shankar Lalwani distributed rakhis to poor families under the initiative 'MP Rakhi' on Saturday. Under the initiative, 50,000 rakhis will be distributed wherein 5 rakhis will be given to each family. The initiative was taken to support families and provide rakhi to all, especially those who prefer Chinese rakhi owing to its low-cost.

These rakhis are prepared from indigenous ashes and follow the process suggested in Vedas, as shared by Lalwani. He sent these rakhis to other ministers including Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Defence Minister.