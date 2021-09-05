Indore

Department of Higher Education (DHE) has jumped the gun​ in the ​implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) from session 2021-22.

While classes of ​the ​new session are starting from September 15, colleges do not ​even ​have ​the ​syllabi​ ​that go with the NEP.​

“Without preparing ​the ​syllabi​ and ensuring availability of books in the market, DHE implemented NEP in institutions of higher learning in the state. We don’t know what to teach to ​the ​students ​under NEP​​,” said a principal of a private college wishing anonymity.

In NEP, students are going to get many flexible degree options, subject combination​s​, unique exit options for various courses etc. For that, syllabi of all courses are to be revised.

Generally, the new session commences ​on July 1. But this year, it ​was ​delayed by two-and-a-half​ ​month​s ​but still, DHE could not get revised syllabi prepared.

“​How they are going to prepare the new syllabi​ and print the books in such a short time - next 10 days - is beyond us. When we called up DHE officials ​they could not give any satisfactory reply. Even they sound​ed ​confused,” said ​a ​principal of another college.

DHE had explained structures of traditional undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to colleges during online workshops held in the last two weeks of August but there is still confusion on many issues.

The colleges were told that there will be two types of UG courses – one of three-year and another of four-year duration.

On completion of one year, the student will ​get a ​certificate if he/she opt​s​ out of ​the ​UG programme. Similarly, ​if they quit the programme ​on completion of two year​s​, the student will get ​a ​diploma. The student will get UG degree if he/she successfully clears​ ​the ​third year exam. UG “degree with research” will be conferred on students completing​ the ​fourth year.

This structure was explained to the colleges and ​they were ​told that revised curriculums will be sent to them shortly.

Besides, in courses like BBA and BCA, what subjects can be chosen as electives has not been disclosed.

What about speciali​s​ation in UG?

With the implementation of NEP, the entire education has become professional and skill-oriented. Academic Dr SL Garg says that in such a situation it is important to understand which courses will retain the professional status of speciali​s​ation course. The DHE has not cleared ​the ​air on that as yet.

Both online, offline classes from Sept 15​

Classes for the 2021-22 session will be held in both -- offline and online mode.

Colleges will conduct classes in offline mode with 50 per cent ​attendance. For the rest of the ​students, classes will be held in online mode.

