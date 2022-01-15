Indore: MP Electricity Regulatory Commission constitute 17 member committee

Indore

Teachers with Indian Institute of Management Indore and National Law Institute University and officials from Railways and other organisations are going to be consultants on electricity matters. MP Electricity Regulatory Commission will accept their recommendations and act accordingly.

Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has constituted a state advisory committee and notified it. The committee will remain functional till January 2025.

The 17 member committee comprises IIM Indore faculty member Prof Praveen Kumar Panigrahi, NLIU faculty Dr Gayur Alam and Jabalpur West Central Railway Chief Engineer DN Meena.

The committee also has representations from farmers, labourers, commerce, industry, power etc.

The ex-officio chairman of the committee is SPS Parihar, while commission secretary Gajendra Tiwari is the secretary of the committee. The said committee will give its suggestions, recommendations to the commission from time to time on which the commission will be able to pass an order.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:08 PM IST