Indore: MP Board Private School Association objects govt decision to close schools

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Board Private School Association on Monday objected to the state government to shut down schools till January 31. They demanded to reopen the schools for offline classes.

The association on Monday held a press conference in Indore and termed the state government’s decision as unethical’, undemocratic’ and unilateral.

They said that private schools’ operators were facing huge losses because of the state government’s order.

The state government recently issued an order that schools for all classes will remain closed till January 31 because of the rising cases of Covid-19.

“There will be a huge loss of operators, teachers, guardians and students which we cannot imagine,” Gopal Soni, state vice president of the association, said.

He added that schools were closed for about 18 months in the first and second waves.

“During this time, students forgot the basics of writing as well,” Soni said.

Arun Kharat, general secretary of the association, claimed that private schools affiliated with MP Board usually have students from average income groups. “Many children can’t afford android phones and data for online classes. They have to be deprived of online classes. And, this created a division between those belongings to rich and poor families,” he added.

Sanjeevani Bhavsagar, a member of the association, said that tutorials, markets, malls, road eateries and others are open for children, but schools are closed.

“Every business and outlet is allowed to have children, but schools are being shut again and again. It seems that the government is deliberately targeting us,” Kiran Suryavanshi, another member said.

The association has also written a letter to state Chief Minister Singh, demanding to reopen schools soon.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:27 PM IST