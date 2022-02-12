Indore: MOS finance Dr. Kanad arrives in city to felicitate start-ups

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of state for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad arrived in Indore on Saturday morning.

He was welcomed by Member of Parliament from Indore Shankar Lalwani and others at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport.

Dr Karad will participate in an event being organized at a private hotel in the city on Saturday afternoon, wherein he will facilitate 25 start-ups of Indore.

The event is being organized by Shankar Lawani under his flagship programme Sansad Seva Sankalp. Recently, he had announced that he would honour and support 25 selected start-ups of the city.

Lawani said that start-ups had been selected by an experts’ committee. They will also be provided funds to strengthen their business, he added.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:33 AM IST