Indore: More allocation of Covaxin pulls down vaccination rate as over 70% targeted population got Covishield as first dose

Advertisement

Indore

The number of vaccination in the city has been decreasing continuously as the administration and health department could not even vaccinate half of the targeted people during the drives held in the last couple of days.

The officials had targeted to vaccinate over 50,000 people on Thursday but could vaccinate only 13,000 people. Similarly, they had targeted to vaccinate 90,000 people but could vaccinate only 32,000 on Wednesday.

Concerned over decreasing vaccination in city, Indore Municipal Corporation has also started mobile units for vaccinating people at the door steps but they didn’t get much response to the same.

Explaining the reasons behind decreasing vaccination in the city, immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta said, “There are various reasons for the decreasing vaccination in the city including completion of the first dose of over 94 per cent targeted population. Another major reason for the same is more allocation of Covaxin doses than Covishield.”

He said that initially they got an allocation of Covishield and it was administered to about 70 per cent of people in the first dose.

“Vaccination for the second dose is increasing and people might be waiting for Covishield but more allocation of Covaxin is a reason for decreasing vaccination,” Dr Gupta said.

On Thursday, over 13000 people could be vaccinated with which the total number of vaccine doses used in the city reached 34,01,343 while in which 26,56,450 were for the first dose while 7,44,893 were for administering second dose to the people.

As many as 28,12,676 doses of Covishield were administered in the city while 5,79,718 were of Covaxin.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:03 AM IST