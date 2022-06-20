Indore: Monthly medal round golf tourney held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Royal Garha Golf Club organized its monthly medal round golf tournament here on Sunday. In the tournament, at least 35 golfers from Indore, Ujjain, Mhow and Dewas participated.

The winners are : The Best Gross Score Winner trophy was won by Chanchal Soni. The best Gross score runner –up Trophy was won by Dr Rajesh Kasliwal. The Net Score Winner Trophy of Adult was won by Makrand. The net score Winner trophy of Senior citizen won by Capt BJ Singh. The Net score winner trophy for Ladies was won by Praveena Mishra. The net score winner trophy of juniors was won by Master Neev Gujrati. The Sub junior trophy was won by Baby Krisha. The trophy of Close to the Pin was won by Bharat Tongia.Trophies were presented to the winners by Air Marshal Chaudhary & Ashok Kumar Yadav (EX-IG BSF) accompanied by Aditya Singh ( Director of GOLF Academy, Indore. All the participants highly appreciated the golf course for its maintenance and conduct of tournament. This information was given by former retired IG( BSF) Mohammed Ziyaullah Khan.

