Indore: Mobile phone sale up by 20% post lockdown, 80 % handsets were Chinese

Indore: There has been a spurt in the sale of mobile phones by 20 per cent between June and September 2020 as people replaced their existing mobile phones with a better version as they had to use it extensively while working from home - the new normal in these Covid times.

The mobile phones also became a source of entertainment as people had time to spare while working from home and a better mobile gave enhanced gaming and entertainment experience.

"People went for better mobile sets because they realised that the concept of work from home would stay for a long period and it would be better to invest in a good handset so that work does not suffer," said Dinesh Goyal, President, Indore Mobile Handset Distributors Association.

‘From April to May 31, owing to strict lockdown there was virtually no sale of handsets, but markets were allowed to open with conditions from June 1. From June till September end there was a rush to buy new mobile sets. When compared to the same period last year, there was a 20 per cent surge in sale of mobile phones, according to a mobile handset distributor. Majority of handsets sold were old stock as production of new mobiles had come to a standstill. Even refurbished mobiles fetched a good price, Goyal added.

Chinese mobiles sold the most

Despite tension with China along the border, it was Chinese mobiles that sold the most. According to local traders almost 80 per cent of the mobiles sold were from China.



