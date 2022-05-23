Indore: Minor slits another minor boy's throat with blade

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Class VIII student was attacked with a blade by a minor boy in the Banganga area, police said on Monday. It is said that they had challenged each other on social media and that led to a bloody confrontation when they met. The police are searching for the accused.

Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said the victim's father said his son was standing outside his house when a 17-year-old boy from the same colony reached there and started an argument over a social media post which culminated in the attack.

TI Soni said the accused was offended by some post made by the victim on social media. Initially, heated words were exchanged, then the accused started abusing the victim and finally he whipped out a blade and slit the victim's throat.

After attacking him, the accused fled the scene and he could not be arrested till the filing of the report. Soni further said that the victim received an injury in his neck but he is out of danger. His statements are being taken by the police to know the reason behind the argument between them.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 10:56 PM IST