Indore: High Court allows abortion to two rape victims, including minor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Moved by medical board reports, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court allowed termination of pregnancy of two rape victims, including a minor girl.

A teenaged girl from Khargone district, who was allegedly kidnapped and raped, had moved court stating that she was pregnant because of sexual assault.

In its report to the court, the medical board stated the petitioner was carrying a pregnancy of 13 weeks + one day so the same can be terminated.

As the girl was 17-year-old, consent from her parents was sought. The court then ordered for termination of her pregnancy if her health permits to do so.

Similarly, a girl moved court that she was kidnapped and raped on May 5. She told the court that because of the rape, she got pregnant but she does not want the child.

In its report to the court, the medical board stated the petitioner was carrying a pregnancy of 11 weeks + 4 days so the same can be terminated. The court allowed abortion in this case also.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 10:23 PM IST