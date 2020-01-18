Indore: Minor raped by relative

Indore: A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her aunt's husband when the girl visited her aunt’s home for playing with her cousins on January 17 in Rajendra Nagar police station area. Police registered a case on Saturday.

According to Rajendra Nagar police, a woman came to police station with her daughter and alleged that her daughter was raped by her sister's husband, who is on the run. Police booked the accused under Section 376 of IPC.

Police said that on the day of the incident, the victim's mother had gone out for work and her father was sleeping inside their home. The accused lives near their home and since he is a relative, so the minor went to the accused's home to play with his two kids.

The victim said that while she was playing with her cousins, the accused also joined them in play. Soon he started grabbing her forcibly. Later, he forced her to enter a room and sent his children out and allegedly raped her.

Police said that the accused works as a daily wager at a construction site. At the time of the incident, his wife was also at work. She works as a maid in a nearby colony along with the victim's mother.

The medical examination of the victim has proved that the minor has been raped.