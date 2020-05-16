Indore: Minor among four arrested for killing youth

Following a suspicion that 24-year-old Atala Shukla was getting close to his acquaintance's wife, the youth was brutally murdered by four persons, including a minor boy in Tilak Nagar area late on Friday night. The brutally stabbed and knifed his stomach and churned out his intestines. The main accused hatched a plot and included three of his friends in the conspiracy to kill Shukla. The accused have been arrested and they are being questioned.

Tilak Nagar police station in charge Dharmendra Shivhare said the deceased Shukla was a resident of Kishanganj (Mhow). He was found murdered in an isolated place in Rajgrahi Colony on Saturday morning. The killers also used a heavy stone.

During the investigation, police stumbled upon crucial evidences about the killers. The police detained the suspects and started questioning them. The accused first tried to mislead the police but later they confessed their crime. Accused Rahul Mehra of Dewas Naka, Chetan Bundela of Somnath Ki Juni Chawl and Vishal alias Danny of Shanti Nagar and a minor were arrested by the police in connection with the murder case.

Following sustained questioning, the accused told the police that deceased Vikas alias Atala was their friend but his attempts to get close to the wife of one of the accused led to this heinous crime.

MODUS OPERANDI: The accused came to know about Atala's plan and they planned to kill him. One of the accused brought Atala to Indore on Wednesday. Since then, he was staying in the city. On Friday night, the accused consumed liquor with the deceased and took him to an isolated place near Rajgrahi Colony where they hit him with a stone and later stabbed him to death.