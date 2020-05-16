Indore: Khatiwala tank, Police Line and 3 other areas denotified as containment areas

Khatiwala Tank, Police Line and three other containment areas falling under Red Zone in the city were denotified on Saturday

Collector and district magistrate Manish Singh issued the denotification order following a report received from the SDMs of the area.

Containment areas that have been denotified includes Manish Bagh, Police Line (D-2 Juni-Indore), 813 Khatiwala Tank (Venus Apartment), Bholaram Ustad Marg (Vishal Urban) and Palace Colony (Manik Bagh).

Officials said the survey of every member of all houses of these areas has been done by the RRT team. Possible symptoms of corona have not been found among the residents in the said containment areas for the last 21 days. All the residents living in these areas have been made to download the Arogya Setu app by the survey team. Every household has been given the helpline number 0731-2567333 of the telecentre for any emergency and to provide information. These areas have been sanitised with sodium hypochlorite and ayurvedic medicines have been distributed in every household.