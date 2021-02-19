INDORE: Ministers, students breach Covid protocol at convocation of Devi Ahilya Vishvavidyalaya

Indore: The convocation ceremony of Devi Ahilya Vishvidyalaya (DAVV) on Friday witnessed blatant violation of Covid norms as students went to dais to receive degrees without masks.

This is despite the fact DAVV is hit by infection. Nearly 15 staffers , including seven professors are infected with coronavirus.

Similarly, state water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, culture minister Usha Thakur and Indore MP Shankar Lalwani too were without masks.

The convocation function began with Chancellor Anandiben Patel presenting degrees to students. State higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav was also present at the function.