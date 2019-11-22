Indore: Ministers, officers use public transport

Indore: Home minister Bala Bachchan, health minister Tulsiram Silawat, many officials travelled by city bus, i-bus and some commuted on bicycle to their workplace to join the initiative of Public Transport Day on Friday.

Friday was declared as Public Transport Day by the Collector to facilitate traffic in the city and to convey to the public that everyone should use local transport.

Along with the ministers, ADM (additional district magistrate) BBS Tomar, SDM (sub-divisional magistrate) Sohan Kanash and other officials also travelled.

Setting a healthier example, project officer of urban development department Praveen Upadhyaya cycled to the office. He felt it was a healthier option and must be given preference.

Silawat and Bachchan reached Satya Sai square to board the bus along with other passengers around 1 pm. During their commute, the ministers discussed bus arrangements with the commuters.

Both the ministers boarded the bus till Industry House then went off to their schedule. Bachchan left from LIG square to Depalpur as scheduled.

Bachchan said, “Even if people can afford private vehicles, they should give preference to public transport and travel in it. With a view to increase public confidence in public transport, the state government is constantly conducting exercises. At the same time, Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is also constantly trying to provide a pollution-free environment.”

He added that as a result of this, e-bus service has been started after the bus arrived in the state. “In Indore, people are aware of the importance of switching over to public transport as we can see, so it is possible to quickly implement such initiatives,” Bachchan said.

Since Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav was in Bhopal, he was not spotted in the bus. Additional Collector Dinesh Jain, Kailash Wankhede, Ajay Dev Sharma, SDM Rakesh Sharma, and senior district registrar Balkrishna reached his office by switching the travelling halfway in i-bus and another half in city bus.