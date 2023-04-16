Indore: Millers, traders warned against hoarding Tur daal

Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary of Union food and consumers affairs, being greeted by office-bearers of All India Daal Millers Association at collector office on Saturday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union food and consumer affairs secretary, Rohit Kumar Singh, cautioned daal millers and traders not to hoard Tur daal to increase its price.

Singh who was on a visit to the city on Saturday said that they have received intelligence reports that hoarding of Tur daal was going on in and outside the country to create artificial scarcity and hike its price in the coming months.

Singh said that the Central government has sent 12 high-ranking officials to 12 different cities of the country to caution and alert the traders and daal millers about it. He instructed all traders and millers of pulses, all companies and even small traders to compulsorily put the availability of their stocks on the portal as it has been made mandatory.

In this regard, Singh held a meeting at collector’s office with the representatives of All India Dall Millers Association and members of Sweets and Namkeen Traders Association on Saturday.

Govt should promote cultivation of Tur daal

Suresh Agarwal, president of All India Daal Millers Association, suggested that in the wake of decreasing production of Tur daal, the government should give incentives for its cultivation. He said that Tur daal takes almost 8 months to harvest. On the other hand, Moong and other crops can be harvested in lesser time. He said farmers should be supplied with good seeds.

Demand to open BIS office in city also

Yogesh Mehta, president of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) urged Singh to open an office of Bureau of Indian Standard in the city also. Its only office in the State is located in Bhopal.