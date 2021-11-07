Indore: ​MGM, RRCAT sign MoU on cancer research

Indore

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) signed a memorandum of understanding of knowledge transfer programme for focusing on research on cancer and other diseases.

The MoU was exchanged between dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit and director of RRCAT Shankar V Nakhe at RRCAT convention centre on Friday.

Head, Laser Biomedical Applications Division, RRCAT Dr Shovan K Majumder said that RRCAT will provide technology to the medical college while the college students and faculty members use it for research for the greater good.

“The MoU will develop a synergy of bio-photonic research efforts and medical professional efforts thereby helping to transfer the fruits of research efforts from lab to the society. MGM Medical College will be sending its doctors, interns, paramedical and nursing staff, research fellows, MBBS/BDS/MD/MS/MDS students to pursue research/projects at RRCAT in all areas of medical science, bioscience, and biomedical engineering,” Dr Majumdar said.

He added that research over developing solutions for early and accurate diagnosis and detection of breast cancer, cervical cancer, and other types of cancers and diseases with the help of technology would be done. Findings of the results would be used for the benefit of patients.

Coordinator of the project and secretary of Cancer Society of Madhya Pradesh Dr SS Nayyar said that preparations for the knowledge transfer programme were continued for the last couple of months.

Meanwhile, Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said that MoU between the institutes will help in opening new dimensions in the field of medical research.

Published on: Sunday, November 07, 2021, 12:13 AM IST