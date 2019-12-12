Indore: MGM Medical College gets Rs 175.63 cr for strengthening up-gradation of PG seats

Indore: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has sanctioned a whopping Rs 175.63 crores for strengthening and up-gradation of the college for starting new PG seats.

The funds have been sanctioned under Centrally Sponsored Scheme by the government for the up-gradation of the college for as many as 169 more PG seats.

According to Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal, it is the highest amount of funds approved by the government for any medical college in the state in one year.

“We will use the amount for enhancing the facilities in the associated hospitals so that patients can get better facilities and treatment. We will also upgrade the facilities in the college as per the requirements for the increment of PG seats like expansion of hostels and other infrastructure,” she said.

At present, MGM Medical College has 167 PG seats in various subjects and has already got the approval for 52 PG seats for the next year.

The college has sent the proposal of increasing 169 PG seats in the college out of which 52 seats has already been approved and rest will be increased in the second phase of the increment.

Board of Governors-Medical Council of India has recently given permission to increase 8 PG seats in Radio diagnosis and 7 PG seats in Paediatric departments. Inspection for 35 more seats in gynaecology, anaesthesia and blood bank department has already been done and the college administration has its crossed fingers for increment in these streams this year.