Indore: MGM College now 'courts' trouble with nod for academy

Indore: After the parking woes, there’s more trouble for Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration, it seems they are on a hard pitch. This time the authorities have landed in a soup for giving contract to a private party to develop and maintain tennis courts in the college campus.
Advocate Abhijeet Pandey has lodged a complaint against college administration with Economic Offence Wing, Minister of Medical Education, and Divisional Commissioner alleging corruption in giving nod to a person for developing the tennis courts and maintaining it.
“Medical college has given contract to run a private academy on government land to one Sajid Lodi. Lodi will develop and maintain 4 tennis courts in the campus but only one would be used by the students and faculty while the rest would operate as private academy,” Pandey alleged.
He also added that the college had asked for a tennis court of very superior standards as if they wanted to train medical students for the Olympics!
“To impress the authorities, Lodi, in his resume had mentioned that he could get coaches of Davis Cup standard and who has had the experience of travelling with the national team. He had also mentioned of the availability of a superior support staff,” the complainant alleged.
He demanded the government to cancel the expression of interest and all orders regarding the same and to initiate a probe.
Meanwhile, Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal rubbished the allegations and said in reality, the facts were totally different from what the complainant believes. “Tennis courts were meant to keep students fit and healthy. Allegations are baseless as conditions for the tennis court are transparent,” he added.
