Indore: MGM College now 'courts' trouble with nod for academy

Indore: After the parking woes, there’s more trouble for Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration, it seems they are on a hard pitch. This time the authorities have landed in a soup for giving contract to a private party to develop and maintain tennis courts in the college campus.

Advocate Abhijeet Pandey has lodged a complaint against college administration with Economic Offence Wing, Minister of Medical Education, and Divisional Commissioner alleging corruption in giving nod to a person for developing the tennis courts and maintaining it.

“Medical college has given contract to run a private academy on government land to one Sajid Lodi. Lodi will develop and maintain 4 tennis courts in the campus but only one would be used by the students and faculty while the rest would operate as private academy,” Pandey alleged.