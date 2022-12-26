Indore: MGM College applies to increase 21 PG seats in Medicine department

MGM medical College, Indore | Free Press

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has applied for an increment of 21 postgraduate seats in Medicine. With this, the college would become the only medical college in the state to have more PG seats than UG seats.

Moreover, the college administration claimed to be the only college in the country to have an equal number of postgraduate seats and undergraduate seats.

“We have completed all the preparations and fulfilled all the requirements for getting 21 more PG seats in the medicine department. We have also completed the recruitment of faculty members as we have recently appointed five assistant/associate professors in the department,” Dr Dixit said.

He added that they are expecting an inspection by the peer team of the National Medical Commission any time in January.

Dr Dixit also added that they have also applied for seats in emergency medicine and physical medicine and rehabilitation (PMR) and completed the required formalities for the same.

In the last two years, as many as 125 PG seats were increased in college in many departments including obstetrics and gynaecology, pathology, general medicine, and anatomy.

MGM Medical College has the maximum number of PG seats in the state as it has about 245 PG seats and 4 super speciality seats in the college. Apart from this, there are a total of 1627 PG seats in 8 government and 9 medical colleges in the state. Of these, 991 seats are available in government colleges and 636 in private colleges. Similarly, 2055 seats are available in government colleges and 2050 seats are available in private colleges in the state.