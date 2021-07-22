Indore: Metro train construction to start from next month, obstacles coming in the way of construction to be removed

Indore: If all goes according to plans, construction work of the ambitious Metro Train project would start from next month, said collector Manish Singh at a meeting held to review the project on Thursday. Singh assured all the all obstacles coming in the way to starting the project would be removed.

At the meeting that was attended by officials from several departments, the various obstacles coming in the way of the project were discussed. Most of the problems are related to land acquisition. Singh said that all work related to the planning of the Metro Train was complete and the aim was to start work from August.



The meeting was attended by officials related to the project and it included Gautam Singh of Metro Train Corporation Bhopal, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, CEO of Indore Development Authority Vivek Shrotriya, chief engineer of Public Works Department, ADMs Pawan Jain and Abhay Bedekar and SDM and tehsildar of the concerned area, and other officers were present in the meeting.

Collector shows his strictness

In the last meeting held in the commissioner's office regarding the Metro Train, collector Singh had expressed deep displeasure over the fact that the officers appointed for the city’s Metro Train project were not sitting in the project's city office in Indore. Singh said the office itself was not functioning in an orderly manner. After the collector's outburst, the corporate office of Metro Train Corporation has started at Apollo Tower in the city and all the concerned officers have started going to the office and working from there.

Project director Simon Farry from Europe also attended today's meeting. Collector Singh discussed several vital issues with him and his team in a separate meeting. Singh asked them to to continue their monitoring work ensure that the action plan is executed on the ground.