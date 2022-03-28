Indore: Metro to consume Rs 5 -7 cr of power per month

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



One of the most ambitious projects of the government, Indore Metro Rail, would consume electricity to the tune of Rs 5 Cr to Rs 7 Cr each month, and the West Discom has already started planning to provide the needed power.



According to information, one metro train will consume Rs 25K to Rs 75K worth of electricity in an hour. Daily, electricity worth around Rs 50 lakh to Rs 70 lakh will be consumed. The metro train engine will have power between 6000 HP to 12000 HP, and such metro trains will consume Rs 5 crore to Rs 7 Cr electricity in a month.



Officials from Discom said the metro train would have many features like cabin lights, a music system for full-time announcements of stations and other features. It will also run at high speed, and as the pickup is quick, it consumes extra power. Apart from trains, its stations will also have good facilities and ambience which also needs a good power supply.



The officials said that around 132 lines of power supply had been shifted at different locations which were coming under the construction of Metro. More such lines will be shifted if needed. Also, trees have been shifted.



According to the source, the metro will have a third rail system in which the trains will not have an overhead power supply system and the electricity will be supplied along the side. It will be a DC supply.



Discom sources said that next year when the technical work of Metro starts, the Metro Rail Operations Committee will be set up in which Discom officials will be the members and then vital decisions will be taken.



The power to the metro trains could be given through the present 33Kv line, or power could be given through small sub-stations constructed near metro stations. There are chances that a separate dedicated power supply station would be set up. "Nothing has been finalised yet," said officials.



West Discom managing director, Amit Tomar said that Metro is the government's priority project and the power distribution company will give all the required support and cooperation needed in support of the project. Discom chief engineer is still in the Indore Metro Committee and is called at every important meeting.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:45 AM IST