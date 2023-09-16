Indore: Metro Depot Fully Ready

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Metro Depot at Gandhi Nagar is now completely ready, said Metro officials on Friday. The officials added that now they are concentrating on finishing work on other parts of the track as the Metro train is expected to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan this month.

The first trial was conducted on Wednesday during which the train covered a distance of 5.9 km in 6 minutes. A team of about 15 people including engineers, technicians and track staff of the coach manufacturing company were on board the train. More such tests are planned in the coming days In the coming days.

