Indore: Meeting to get PMAY loan cases approved

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The commissioner called a meeting to get loan cases under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme approved by banks. Action was proposed to send the eligible beneficiaries of Dewas/Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the banks after checking the types of their housing and resolving them. The above instructions were given by Municipal Corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan to the officers and employees of the corporation concerned during the review meeting of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The commissioner said at the meeting that, in order to benefit the eligible beneficiaries through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, after examining the remaining cases of the beneficiaries, they should be sent to the branches of the city banks so that the eligible beneficiary could get the benefit of the scheme and they could build pucca houses in place of their kutchha houses.

Commissioner Chouhan said that, for the eligible beneficiaries whose housing scheme loan cases had been sent to the banks, instructions had been given to those concerned to get the cases approved by coordinating with the banks, as well as the beneficiaries to whom the loan amount of the housing scheme had been deposited by the banks in their accounts.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 01:10 AM IST