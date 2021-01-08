​​ Indore: MDMA drug worth Rs 70cr seized in city was prepared in Hyderabad, say senior police officials

Indore:

​​The accused arrested with MDMA drugs worth Rs 70 crores have given some crucial information about the place where they prepared the drugs. Also, a crime branch team was sent to ​several ​other places to collect evidence and to know the role of other people in the case.

IG Harinarayanachari Mishra said that the MDMA drug was prepared at a place in Hyderabad. Accused Vedprakash Vyas is a pharmaceutical company owner in Hyderabad and he allegedly confessed preparing MDMA drugs ​in another factory, and not his own factory. Now, the police are collecting information about ​that place.

Some teams have been sent to other cities and states after they received crucial information about the peddlers. Also, the bank details of the accused are being collected by the police.

The other accused indulged in such crime are being searched by the police ​on the basis of information given by the accused.