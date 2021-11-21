Indore: MCTE flying team takes part in Jhansi Jalsa

Mhow:

To celebrate the 75 years of Independence of India (Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav), the formation flying team of Army Adventure Nodal Center (Microlight and Power Hand Gliding) MCTE, Mhow, participated in the Grand Celebrations being organised at Jhansi as part of the Raksha Samarpan Parv, Jhansi Jalsa from November 17 to 19.



A large number of dignitaries attended the event including prime minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, UP chief minister Aditya Yogi, the CDS General Rawat, the Chiefs of the three Services and other high ranking officers of Defence Forces.

The event had participants from Indian Army (IA), Indian Air Force(IAF), Indian Navy (IN), NCC etc who performed various adventure displays.

To participate in the demonstrations at Jhansi the Mountain Eagles team undertook the adventurous journey, flying in formation of three Microlight Aircraft, over 1100 kilometres from Mhow-Bhopal-Guna to Jhansi & back. The team displayed the Platinum Jubilee Banner en-route to exhibit 75 years of glorious history of their parent establishment MCTE.

In the Raksha Samarpan Parv at Jhansi, the Mountain Eagles team did formation flying airshow displayed banners of Indian Army, Vande Mataram & Platinum Jubilee, displayed Army & National Flags and showered flower petals from the sky on the audiences, aptly contributing to the National celebrations.

The team aircraft were piloted by Col Mankanwal Jeet (Team leader), Lt Col Aby TM (Deputy Team Leader) and Naik A Saravanan. The co-pilots were Lt Col Jitender Siwach, Hav Anup Tigga and L/Nk Manoj Tirki. In addition, a total of ten specialist soldiers of the Corps of Signals, led by CQMH CS Kolankar, provided the valuable specialist ground support crew to the team.

The team has earned many laurels in formation flying, cross country expeditions in India and have also earned a place in the National Record Books for their adventurous feats.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 12:43 AM IST