Indore: MCI inspects MGM Medical College for increase of pharmacology PG seats

Indore: A team of Medical Council of India (MCI) visited Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Thursday for inspection following college’s demand to increase nine post graduate seats in pharmacology department.

The team checked the college’s infrastructure and also visited pharmacology department to take note of number of cases and practices followed by the college.

“At present, the college has one post graduate seats in pharmacology department. There will be 10 seats after getting approval for nine more seats,” acting Dean Dr KK Arora said.

A team of MCI had visited the college 10 days back for the inspection of facilities in MY Hospital and college as they have applied for increment of 100 UG seats.

“We have applied for increase in PG seats in different departments including 35 seats in anaesthesia, gynaecology, and other departments,” Dr Arora said.

He said that college has got permission for increasing 57 PG seats in various departments in 2019.

“The college has sent the proposal of increasing 169 PG seats in the college out of which 57 seats has already been approved and rest will be increased in the second phase of the increment,” the acting Dean said.

College also got a grant of Rs 175 crores from the Central Government for upgradation of the 169 PG seats and became the first government college to get highest number of funds in a single year.