Indore: Mayor Bhargav to perform mass Ganesh idols’ immersion today

People immerse idols of Lord Ganesh at artificial ponds in city on Friday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav is going to perform mass immersion of Ganesh idols with full rituals in a naturally developed pond at JawaharTekri on Dhar Road at 9.30 am on Saturday.

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), like last year, collected idols of Lord Ganesh for eco-friendly immersion in the city on Friday.

Bhargav had kick-started the drive of collecting Ganesh idols from Malwa Mill Square on Friday morning. Collections sites were set up at 100 locations. Artificial ponds were also created at many places for people to immerse the idols themselves.

Meanwhile, Bhargav will carry out the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols collected on Friday ceremoniously using a hydraulic machine at JawaharTekri.

IMC has made a hydraulic platform which will be used for immersion of idols.