Indore: Many take to solar power in Sathya Sai, Goyal Nagar zones 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To promote green energy and reduce electricity bills, people are taking interest in setting up rooftop solar panels with net meters in the city.

The people living along the Bypass Road, Super Corridor, Sirpur, Annapurna etc are also taking interest in installing the panels at their houses, shops and factories.

In the Vijay Nagar, Goyal Nagar and Sathya Sai power zone areas in the city, some 350 to 450 people have already installed solar panels. Around 150 solar panels have been installed in Hawa Bangla, Sirpur, and Malwa Mill areas.

The solar panels cost between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, depending on the size, and the government gives a subsidy of 20 to 40 per cent. Solar panels with 40 MW capacity are already working in the city.

Executive engineer of MP West Zone Power Distribution Company, Vinay Pratap Singh informed that relatively more consumers have come forward to install solar panels in Satya Sai and Goyal Nagar zones.