Indore: Man loses wife, mother in the tragedy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It was a double whammy for Kaushal Patel, who reached Apple Hospital in search of his wife and mother who were missing after the incident.

After learning about the tragic incident, Patel reached the temple and then rushed to Apple Hospital after learning that the injured were taken there. Patel ran all the way to the hospital to find whether his mother or wife were there in the hospital

It was jolt for him when the hospital staff informed him that his mother Pushpa had succumbed to her injuries during treatment. He was completely shattered when he got news that his wife Kanal too had died in the incident.

“My mother and wife had participated in the puja organised at the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami. I had left for my work. I learned about the incident through local residents and social media after which I reached the temple and later to the hospital,” Patel told media.

Local residents had cautioned against holding the hawan: Injured

One of the injured patients Lalit Sethiya said that he was also present in the temple at the time of the incident.

“There were about 50-60 people standing on the slab of the bawdi which caved in. It was too dark in there and it was hard even to breathe. Two women died in front of my eyes. The bawdi was filled with water. After coming out from the bawdi, I also tried to help the rescue team to take out the victims,” Sethiya said.

He said that residents had cautioned against organsing the hawan at the bawdi but the organisers didn’t pay heed to their warnings.